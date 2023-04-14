Bath and Body Fusion leaving Rockford for Byron

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Bath and Body Fusion has been a staple in downtown Rockford for more than a decade. That's about to change, as the business will move to downtown Byron next week. The store's last day in Rockford is set for Saturday.
"Change is never easy," owner Jenny Ralston said. "We have customers that have become like family to us here in Rockford. We hope they continue to support us."
Bath and Body Fusion also has a shop in downtown Beloit. Ralston says foot traffic at the Rockford store has not kept up with the cost of operating in downtown Rockford. So, the Winnebago native is moving her shop to another small town.
"We've really listened to our customers and employee feedback, and we've discovered we have quite a few customers out in those rural areas," Ralston said. "I'm just kind of returning back to my roots."
Bath and Body Fusion will share a building with Paradise Nutrition in the main strip of downtown Byron.