Baseball: Sycamore sends Boylan home, Byron advances to Sectionals

ROCKFORD — Four area teams looked to grab two Sectional spots on Saturday as Sycamore took on Boylan and Byron battled it out against Rockford-Christian.
Sycamore snagged a late lead and defeated Boylan 7-3 in a back and fourth affair on Saturday.
Sycamore got things moving in the first inning when Kyle Hartmann singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The game was tied at three with Sycamore batting in the bottom of the fifth when Owen Piazza grounded out, scoring one run.
Jimmy Amptmann led the Sycamore to victory on the mound despite allowing Boylan to score three runs in the fifth inning.
The Titans big inning was driven by a triple by Austin Alonso and an error on a ball put in play by Jack Kerno.
Amptmann surrendered three runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five.
Tommy Townsend threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Dominic Spera led things off on the hill for Boylan.
The bulldog lasted three and a third innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out two and walking zero.
Connor Dennis threw two and two-thirds innings out of the bullpen.
Sycamore now advances to the Kaneland Sectional Semifinals on Thursday where they will play either St. Francis or Marmion Academy.
Byron took on Rockford-Christian Saturday morning in Stillman Valley.
Charlie Mershon broke a 1-1 tie for the Tigers before Freshman Caden Considine added to the lead powering one through the infield plating two more.
Braylon Kilduff was on the mound for the Tigers and looked brilliant nearly notching a complete game.
The tigers were all over Rockford-Christian in this one, winning the Sectional Championship 11 to 3.
Byron moves on to play Depaul College Prep on Monday at 1:00 at Rivets Stadium.