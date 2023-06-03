Baseball: Hononegah, Sycamore advance to Super-Sectionals with wins

ROCKFORD — It truly was a Super Saturday with two area teams playing big games with some super nice weather on hand.
Hononegah looked to advance in the 4A IHSA Baseball tournament while Sycamore looked to do the same in 3A.
The Indians returned to Carpentersville at Dundee-Crown High School after beating Grant on Thursday.
Both teams were strong on the hill Saturday.
Hononegah pitchers allowed just two hits to Jacobs.
The Indians opened up scoring in the first inning, when Jeremiah Olsen singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Austin Dresser would later single scoring Lane and a Sac Fly from Olsen plated Saturday's starter Maddux Hibbard.
Hibbard was absolutely lights out on the mound.
The fireballer lasted six and a third innings, allowing zero hits and one run while striking out six.
Brandon Helbig took the rubber for Jacobs.
The righthander lasted three innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out four and walking zero.
Jake DeLeo would have to battle back after giving up a two-run homer in the top of the seventh, but would get the save and the Indians a sectional title win beating Jacobs 3-2.
Last year, Sycamore Baseball's season ended in Geneseo and they had a chance to get back there with a win in their own Sectional Championship playing Burlington Central in Kaneland.
The Spartan bats came out hot in their biggest game of the year already up 4-0 and looking for more as Kiefer Tarnoki plates two across on a sharp double to left.
The home run hitter from the semi-final Jimmy Amptmann was on the bump today and he was locked in.
Cruising through the first six innings of this game and the senior was feeling it out there featuring a little strut around the mound after a big punch-out.
He would leave the game in the sixth after giving up some un-earned runs and Matthew Rosado came in in relief and locked things down.
Sycamore win the sectional championship 8-3 and the Spartans are heading back to Geneseo