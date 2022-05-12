'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally to be held Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Women's March Rockford in partnership with AAUW, the League of Women Voters, and Winnebago County Citizens for choice, is hosting a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally.
Women's March Rockford and its partners are gathering for a national day of action to demonstrate on what the group says is, "the 50 year precedent that established every woman's right to determine if they will give birth."
The event will occur in Rockford Women's Suffrage Plaza at 200 Y Boulevard in Rockford and is family-friendly.
Speakers at the rally include:
- Cathy Herdeman, Catholics for Choice + Winnebago County Citizens for Choice
- Ricardo Montoya Picazo, LatinX community
- Angela Fellars, County Board member
- Thomas McNamara, Mayor-City of Rockford
- Dale Dunnigan, Winnebago County Citizens for Choice
- Paulette Gilbert, closing and call to action