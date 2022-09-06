Back to summer weather for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather heats up a little over the rest of the week now that a clearer sky is seen. Enjoy the summer stretch, as fall weather could be just around the corner.
High pressure drifts in through Thursday, keep the weather quiet and clear. The added sunshine helps temperatures heat up into the low to middle 80s through Saturday. This is slightly warmer than usual for this time of year, so it's not unheard of to see plenty of days in the 80s through early September.
The weather remains sunny, dry, and slightly humid into the start of the weekend. Look for overnight temperatures to warm into the 60s each night.
The end of the weekend provides a big change. A cold front sweeps through by Saturday evening. This likely produces rain showers Saturday night and Sunday. The front pushes temperatures down into the low 70s for the end of the weekend.
Monday could cool into the upper 60s behind the front. Another chance of showers may develop too. This is the first time we haven't hit at least the 70s since early June. The weather remains cooler and in the 70s next week.