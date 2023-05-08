Back to Business Grants following COVID-19 Pandemic available until Wednesday

ROCKFORD -- The Back to Business (B2B) grant program provides recovery grants for businesses hit the hardest from the pandemic. Through the state’s B2B and Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Programs, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.
Eligible restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses are eligible to apply for $175 million in available grant funding as part of our efforts to support ongoing recovery in hard-hit industries. All applicants will receive a grant as long as they meet eligibility requirements, submit proper documentation and attestations required by the program.
Applications will be open until May 10, 2023. DCEO encourages applicants to familiarize themselves with program eligibility requirements and reach out to local community navigators with any questions.
According to Mary McNamara Bernsten anyone can apply, "anybody who has a cultural heritage organization can apply. That could be a community cultural event or Arts Center, and ethnic and cultural awareness organization, festivals focused on promoting and preserving ethnic, cultural, racial, regional linguistic heritage."
Bernsten continues to say that any amount truly helps as the creative sector was the first sector to close with the pandemic and are the last to re-open. What's important is that anyone can apply no matter what grant you've applied for in the past.
Applications are due Wednesday May 10th, you can apply to the grant here.