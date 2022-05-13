Back into spring this weekend with some chances of some showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a very hot and humid week we see some relief and jump back down to more seasonable temperatures for the weekend ahead.
Summery Saturday:
There is a slight chance for some storms early this morning as the cold front that brought in severe weather yesterday is slow to move from our area. Clouds and showers exit by the afternoon.
Temperatures to start your weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s and warming into the 80s for the day today which is still warm for May standards.
A cooler air mass moves in Saturday night as another cold-front moves in. There could be an isolated shower or rumble of thunder into the evening hours. Temperatures overnight drop into the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Back to spring:
Sunday is when we finally see a cool down in the area. Temperatures will only get into the low 70s which is average for this time of year however with the warm stretch it will feel like we are dipping back into winter! Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some rainy weather returns. Drier weather returns by the end of the weekend with temperatures in the low 50s.
Looking ahead:
The start of next week looks like we are back to more typical May temperatures with highs only getting into the low 70s with sunny and clear skies. We see rain sneak back in for the mid-week though. Conditions return to sunny by the end of the week.