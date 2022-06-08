Back-and-forth weather continues for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday brings showers back to the area with sunshine returning tomorrow with more rain possible into Friday.
Soggy Wednesday:
With dry conditions seen early on, showers are slowly approaching the area. Showers will build in throughout the morning. We may see pockets of heavier rain through midmorning.
You may hear some rumbles of thunder as thunderstorms may be embedded within the rain. Some storms may bring gusty winds and small hail. Half to three quarters of an inch of rain are possible with some spots seeing near an inch.
Showers will begin to exit into the afternoon, especially by this evening leaving behind mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover will also start to exit overnight.
Temperatures today will stay cool. Forecast highs are only set to reach the upper 60's. Sunnier and warmer weather returns into tomorrow.
Sunny again:
The back-and-forth weather continues as sunshine and warmer temperatures will take over for our Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70's as we're expected to stay dry.
Chances for rain slowly return into Thursday night with rain possible into Friday as well. Some showers may dodge portions of our area, stay tuned to the forecast for more details on Friday's rain chance.
Heading into the weekend, mostly dry conditions will take over with a low chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday. Otherwise, sunshine will dominate for both days as temperatures climb.
Starting next Monday, forecast highs will soar into the lower 90's as sunny and dry weather sticks around.