Baby Tamandua arrives at Summerfield Zoo

BELVIDERE -- Summerfield Zoo in Belvidere has welcomed the arrival of a new baby Tamandua named Ruben.
“He is a 5 month old Tamandua, which is a species of anteater," says Rick Anderson, owner of Summerfield Zoo.
"He can currently be seen in our nursery and in our daily animal shows! This means that visitors will get the up-close opportunity to interact and meet with him.”
Summerfield Zoo's admission is $13 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $9 for kids.
Proceeds from admission sales help to feed and care for all of the animals, many of which are rescues.
While at the zoo, visitors can bottle-feed goats, enjoy animal presentations, and experience animals up close at the petting zoo.
More information about the zoo and its exotic animal inhabitants can be found online.