Average nationwide gas price surpasses $5 a gallon

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 10 at 9:00 a.m.:
- BP, Rockford - $4.95
- A 33 Gas & Food - $5.15
- Gas Depot - $5.17
- BP, Rockford - $5.29
- Phillips 66, Rockford - $5.29
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation surpassed the $5 per gallon benchmark today for the first time ever.
This surge in pricing comes on the heels of seasonal demand coupled with supply constraints stemming from the pandemic.
Other factors affecting supply are gasoline inventory plunges, Russian oil supply sanctions amidst the war on Ukraine, and lowered U.S. refining capacity.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have risen 32.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.20 per gallon in a survey of 139 Rockford-area gas stations.
Prices in Rockford are 74.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $2.10 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“It’s been one kink after another this year, and worst of all, demand doesn’t seem to be responding to the surge in gas prices, meaning there is a high probability that prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“It’s a perfect storm of factors all aligning to create a rare environment of rapid price hikes. The situation could become even worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production or refineries this summer.”