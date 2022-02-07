 Skip to main content
Authorities search for missing 94-year-old South Beloit woman

94-year-old Dorothy Carr was last scene Monday morning in the 1035 block of Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m.

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — At the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a South Beloit woman.

Police say Carr is driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Illinois license plate MHA703.

Carr was last seen wearing a brown sweater, authorities say. Carr has a condition that puts in her danger, according to police. 

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Carr should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600, or contact 911.

