Authorities search for missing 94-year-old South Beloit woman

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — At the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, the Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a South Beloit woman.
94-year-old Dorothy Carr was last scene Monday morning in the 1035 block of Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit around 9:15 a.m.
Police say Carr is driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Illinois license plate MHA703.
Carr was last seen wearing a brown sweater, authorities say. Carr has a condition that puts in her danger, according to police.
Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Carr should contact the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600, or contact 911.