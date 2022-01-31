Authorities release suspect charged in Beloit homicide last week

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — The City of Beloit has saw three separate murders in an 81-hour stretch last week and into the weekend. An arrest was made in connection to the first murder, but that suspect has since been released.
The Rock County District Attorney's Office says 34-year-old Anthony Richmond was released from custody on a personal recognizance bond with conditions that include him not leave the State of Wisconsin or have any contact with the victim's family or home.
Richmond was released after the Rock County DA's office says investigative reports indicate there are conflicting versions of the incident and further examination of evidence is necessary.
The DA's office says at this time, there is sufficient evidence to warrant filing criminal charges that would require the State to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
The DA's office says once the investigation is complete, they will determine what, if any, charges need to be filed.
Richmond was initially charged and taken into custody after a 31-year-old woman from Beloit was shot and killed last Wednesday in the 1400 block of Madison Rd.
When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she later died, police say.