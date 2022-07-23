 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating after Rockford woman found dead in Roscoe

Crime-Scene-Generic

Police lights

ROSCOE (WREX) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a Rockford woman was found dead in Roscoe.

According to tweets from the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies are conducting a death investigation in Roscoe.

The investigation surrounds a 38-year-old Rockford woman that was found dead in the village.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, but there is no credible threat to the public.

13 News is following this developing story. This article will be updated with additional information as soon as our team receives it.

