Author donates book sales to help people struggling with mental health

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An author is donating to a mental health organization in the Stateline.
Thomas Fellows is helping the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, with providing mental health services across the country, including in northern Illinois.
Fellows' ninth book, "Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish", is a story about "the art of embracing suffering."
Fellows says helping people struggling with their mental health is something he cares so much about.
"I have bi-polar, OCD and ADD and it's certainly not easy all of the time," Fellows says. "I hope no one will ever commit suicide again because of this book."
All sales of Fellows' book are being donated to the NAMI.
"Mrs. Dubose's Last Wish" can be found on Amazon as well as in Barnes and Noble stores.