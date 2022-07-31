August brings a little heat and a few storms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It won't take long to get into some summer heat during the new month. Be ready for a few rumbles of thunder as August gets underway.
Our first chance for rain comes late overnight. Spotty thunderstorms develop along a weak cold front coming through around 3 am. Some spots may end up dry since the showers and storms aren't widespread. The quick round of rain should exit by sunrise.
Monday starts out dry yet cloudy. The day quickly turns sunny from there, with highs in the middle 80s. Breezy northwest winds round out a seasonable first day of August.
Tuesday stays quiet and sunny with similar temperatures. Once Wednesday arrives, the heat and possibly more storms kick in.
Midweek warms up to the 90s. With higher humidity, the heat index hits 100 degrees. We've had this level of heat before, so do what you need to do to stay cool.
Wednesday afternoon sees another cold front moving in, which likely sparks more showers and storms. Since we have more heat and humidity, these storms may be on the strong end. Keep tabs on the forecast this week to see how this storm chance plays out.
Behind Wednesday's cold front, the weather briefly cools to the low 80s. We likely warm back up into the 90s by the weekend. The second half of the week looks to stay quiet and sunny.