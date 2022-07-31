 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August brings a little heat and a few storms

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It won't take long to get into some summer heat during the new month. Be ready for a few rumbles of thunder as August gets underway.

tonight 1.png

Our first chance for rain comes late overnight. Spotty thunderstorms develop along a weak cold front coming through around 3 am. Some spots may end up dry since the showers and storms aren't widespread. The quick round of rain should exit by sunrise. 

Monday starts out dry yet cloudy. The day quickly turns sunny from there, with highs in the middle 80s. Breezy northwest winds round out a seasonable first day of August.

Tuesday stays quiet and sunny with similar temperatures. Once Wednesday arrives, the heat and possibly more storms kick in.

3 panel plus text.png

Midweek warms up to the 90s. With higher humidity, the heat index hits 100 degrees. We've had this level of heat before, so do what you need to do to stay cool.

tonight 3.png

Wednesday afternoon sees another cold front moving in, which likely sparks more showers and storms. Since we have more heat and humidity, these storms may be on the strong end. Keep tabs on the forecast this week to see how this storm chance plays out.

Behind Wednesday's cold front, the weather briefly cools to the low 80s. We likely warm back up into the 90s by the weekend. The second half of the week looks to stay quiet and sunny.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you