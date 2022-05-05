Auditions open today for LGBTQ+ cast of 'Rent'

BELOIT – Auditions open today for a LGBTQ+ cast of “Rent.” Due to the mature content of the show, auditions are limited to individuals aged 16 and up.
DEFY Domestic Abuse Beloit is partnering with the Janesville Performing Arts Center to produce the musical set to premiere this fall.
Their goal is for the entire cast to be LGBTQ+.
The production is sponsored by the Rock County LGBTQ+ Committee.
Auditions continue through May 7 both through in-person auditions and electronic submissions.
“We are excited to be working on this musical, which is about celebrating who we are as an LGBTQ+ community,” said Stephanie Hormig, LGBTQ+ advocate for DEFY and the show’s director.
“The entire team producing this musical will ensure support, respect, and acceptance for every person involved in this show.”
“Rent” is scheduled for performances September 30, October 1, and October 2 at the Janesville Performing Arts Center located at 408 South Main Street in Janesville.
