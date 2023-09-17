Auburn grad Vederian Lowe gets first start as New England Patriot

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Family and fans of Auburn grad Vederian Lowe got to witness his first start as a New England Patriot on national television on Sunday.
The Patriots, dealing with injuries on their offensive line, announced that Lowe would start ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins on 13WREX.
The former Knight was traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Patriots back on August 28th.
Lowe helped Auburn reach the playoffs in both 2015 and 2016 as a member of the Knights football team.