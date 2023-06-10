Auburn grad, Minnesota Viking Vederian Lowe holds first ever youth camp in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The former Knight and Fighting Illini, now current Minnesota Viking Offensive Tackle Vederian Lowe returned to the field he played on during his high school days to give back to the kids in his community.
Lowe, a 2016 Auburn High School grad, was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Lowe told 13 WREX's Derek Bayne on Friday at Rockford's City Market that 100+ kids signed up for his first ever youth camp.
"This has been in the works for years," Lowe told Bayne.
The camp was designed for kids ages 7-11 years old to better their skills on the football field and give them a chance to meet and talk with an NFL player from their community.
It was an extra special surprise for the kids as Lowe's Minnesota Vikings teammates Josh Sokol, Nick Muse and Ed Ingram also made the trek to help out at the camp.
Sokol, who may want to consider a career in the booth once his career is over, took the microphone and asked Lowe a few questions.
When Sokol asked Lowe what it was like to be home, the smile on his face during his response said it all.
"It's an amazing feeling to know that I have this much support at home," Lowe said.
"I just tried to be the same person every single day and be a positive person. And it's great to know that you know, I have a lot of people that support me."
The kids also we're treated to a lunch and t-shirts after the camp.
Lowe and the Vikings are scheduled to play the Bears in Chicago week 6 this season.
That game will be played on October 15th.