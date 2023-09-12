Athlete of the Week - Dylan Entrikin

ROCKTON — The Guilford Vikings boys soccer team is off to a strong start this year led by one of the G-Vikes senior stars with a lot of eyes on him heading into his senior season.
Dylan Entrikin is one of the eight seniors on Guilford's roster, pushing hard to get his team on top in his last year.
its been a blast," he said.
"I've met a lot of people through school soccer, most of my friends outside of school I played with when I was younger and I just love these guys they are fun to be around, makes the game more fun for me."
Entrikin entered his senior season off a dominant year in 2022 finishing with ten goals and five assists.
Guilford Head Coach Griselda Mendoza says his play on the field is stellar, but it's what he does off the field as well, that makes him a leader.
"He works hard and takes a lot of his peers under his wings," she said.
"He is coachable and for me athletes have to have hard work ethic and heart and he has it."
While he is unsure of where he is headed after high school, he does know that he wants to play the game he has loved all his life.
"It would be nice to play soccer somewhere," he said.
"Preferably a little higher up, see where soccer takes me."
Mendoza says there is tons of talent that college coaches should keep their eyes on.
He's good at being vocal," she said.
"His speed, he has a great cannon on his left foot and he just keeps working hard, if he misses he is going to be at the end of the net again."
Before all that, Entrikin says he has his eye on one thing only.
"Going for that regional title," he said.
"We haven't gotten it since I got here and we were close my sophomore year, lost in the final. I want it this year."