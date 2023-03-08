Athlete Of The Week - Charlie Wiegel & Jacob Duerr

ROCKFORD — For the second year in a row, Scales Mound Basketball has made history with another trip to the state tournament.
They also graduated all their starters who led the Hornets to their first state tournament.
Coming off the best season in school history, this new hornets team led by Charlie Wiegel and Jacob Duerr have made their own legacy with another super sectional win.
"We had a once in a lifetime team with with the seniors and the amount of experience that they had than the guys that we've got this year," Head Coach Erik Kudronowicz said.
"That was our number two's."
"And when they become the ones you're not sure what it's going to look like I thought we had a regional championship Type Team, maybe even a sectional championship team. But as the season progressed, we felt we had a team that could compete at the highest level," he said.
The child hood best friends both play a different style of basketball.
"Yeah. I think our game styles are very different, really," Wiegel said.
"But you know what they say opposites attract. So just always playing with them. I've grown up with them, we're best friends."
"Weigel, he's our personality. He's our go to guy. I mean, everybody feeds off him. And then Jacob, he's just our steady guy. He's that guy that doesn't show any emotion. He's never too high, never too low," Kudronowicz said.
Every hornets playoff game has had fans on the edge of their seat, they beat South Beloit in the sectional semi-final in overtime and their sectional championship over Fulton came down to the wire as well.
"Me, Charlie, or Thomas you know, stepping up making those big plays, but even the other guys you know, Cogan coming off the bench or Max and Jonah coming in, they just whoever's gonna be the guy," Duerr said.
"They're just gonna show up and I think that's great for us."
"We've been the shorter team and almost every game this postseason," Duerr said.
"So just knowing that if we stick in to our motto and what we're good at playing as a team playing for each other. Anything's possible."
Speaking of the fans you wouldn't think Scales Mound is a small town if you looked into the stands.
"It's amazing. You know, our population coming into town says like, 430," Wiegel said.
"But there's definitely way more than 430 fans there for us and for our community come together like that. And to show that they really care and support us, it just means a lot for our students."
The Hornets of Scales Mound tip off on Thursday morning at State Farm Center at 11:45.