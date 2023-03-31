 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph becoming
northwest this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

At least one dead after roof of historic Apollo Theatre in Belvidere collapses during storm

  • Updated
Belvidere Apollo Theatre

Scene of the Apollo Theatre on N. State St. in Belvidere after reported tornado damage Friday night.

Belvidere Fire Chief discusses the situation at The Apollo Theatre

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — First responders from across the area have been called to the Apollo Theatre in downtown Belvidere as the roof apparently collapsed during Friday's storms.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle says at least one person is dead after the roof collapse at the building, located in the 100 block of N. State St.

VIDEO: Possible tornado moves through downtown Belvidere

28 people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, according to Chief Schadle, but more may have been taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Over 160 people were reportedly inside the theatre during a concert Friday night.

Schadle says five of the 28 taken by ambulance had major injuries, 18 had "moderate" injuries, and five had minor injuries.

No first responders were injured during the search and rescue period. Chief Schadle says everyone who was in the theatre has been accounted for.

Officials report an electrical fire and an elevator rescue in a building across the street due to the storm damage.

A heavy metal band called Morbid Angel was scheduled to perform Friday night.

As of 9:40 p.m., Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has been made aware of the situation in Belvidere and sent out this tweet:

13 WREX is continuing to follow this developing story and will provide updates to this article as new information becomes available.

