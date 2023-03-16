Astro-Physics of Machesney Park in top 8 of Illinois Makers Madness

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — For a company that has telescopes on all seven continents, Astro-Physics comes from humble beginnings.
"This all started as the brainchild of Roland Christen, who is my dad, when in our basement in 1975," Roland's daughter, Karen Christen, explains. "Roland was an electrical engineer here in town and was a hobby astronomer. There was equipment he wanted that didn't exist. So he created it."
His telescope quickly became the envy of amateur astronomers.
"When other astronomers found out and saw what he had, they said, 'Hey, would you make me one?'" Karen Christen said.
Just about everything is made in-house at Astro-Physics, and customers take note of the quality craftsmanship, sometimes waiting years for a chance to buy a telescope.
"We have the best customers and we make the best products," Christen said. "People wait for years to buy our products. They get really excited when we call them and say, 'Hey we have a 'scope, would you like to order it?' People waited for this telescope for over 20 years."
The Makers Madness tournament featured almost 250 products nominated. To be among the final eight companies vying for the title of 'The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois' is a big deal for this company of 24 people.
"We're just shocked at how many people are supporting us, obviously, because we made it this far," Christen said.
And being in the heart of an area with a history of manufacturing makes it even more special.
"We love being here," Christen said. "Being in Rockford makes it easy for us to make products here. For example, our engraving is done at a local company. We find it so easy to work here. It's easy to ship. This is a manufacturing area and we love being able to make things."
In addition to telescopes, they're making the area proud. They're one of two local companies in the final eight. Ingersoll's Rosenberg Moon Habitat is the other local product in the final eight.