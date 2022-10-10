As temperatures warm, a low severe threat returns by Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week will bring sunshine, a chance for stronger storms, and finally cooler temperatures by the weekend.
Monday morning is off to a crisp start with some patchy fog developing. The weather this morning won't bring you any trouble with clear skies overhead awaiting lots of sunshine.
Sunny skies will take over today along with warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the lower 70's for a warm and sunny day. The 70's stick around into Tuesday as chances for rain return.
Tuesday will start out dry with cloud cover increasing throughout the day. Winds will also be breezy, gusting up to 30 mph out of the south. Spotty showers may bubble up into the early afternoon as the evening and overnight hours bring a better chance for not only rain but even a strong storm.
A majority of the area is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. If any storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. There will be some dry time into Wednesday morning.
Showers and a few weaker storms will linger into Wednesday as temperatures will already drop into the 60's. The showers and storms will help drop our temperatures with the 50's back by Thursday.
Overnight lows will drop into the 30's once again by the end of the week. The weekend will be chilly but dry as we may see even chillier weather settle in into the extended forecast as temperatures may drop into the 40's.