As temperatures drop, winter weather returns

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will fall throughout our Wednesday as snow showers start to move in.
Wednesday is off to a quiet start with cloudy skies overhead. Cloud cover will remain all day as temperatures begin to drop. This morning, many sit within the middle 30's, but by the afternoon temperatures will fall dropped us into the 20's overnight.
With a dry start this morning, a few showers if not just a drizzle may develop by midmorning. As temperatures will fall closer to freezing, snow showers will move in later this afternoon.
The activity will be scattered as light snow will continue into tonight. Showers will taper off into the morning on Thursday. In terms of accumulations, some may see up to one inch of snow. This is enough to lead to slick spots on the roads, keep that in mind later tonight and into the morning commute for Thursday.
Cloud cover will start to exit into Friday allowing for a chance to finally see some sunshine. Temperatures will remain within the middle 30's for quite some time, even through the weekend.
Saturday is looking to stay dry until we head into the overnight hours. Snow showers may return following us into Sunday morning. Minor accumulations are possible, stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer to the weekend.