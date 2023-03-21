As temperatures climb, chances for rain return

Mild temperatures move in as the rest of the week brings a few chances for rain, the first moving in later tonight.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 30's for a cool start. Partly cloudy skies will greet you with a chance to see some sunshine early. Cloud cover will start to move in through the day leading to mostly cloudy skies.
Most of the day will stay dry as afternoon highs reach into the lower to middle 50's. It will definitely feel like spring this afternoon. A few showers will move in after 6 p.m. with most of the rain staying south of I-88.
These light scattered showers will follow us into tonight leading to a chance for a light drizzle into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will bring us lots of dry time before our next chance moves in. Showers will move back in through the afternoon and evening. Wednesday night will bring a few heavier showers as a few thunderstorms may develop into early Thursday morning. The rain will exit by the afternoon.
Thursday night into Friday morning also turn dry but another chance for active weather moves in late Friday. Because temperatures will drop after the rain moves out, Friday night brings a chance for a wintry mix. Stay tuned to the forecast for more.