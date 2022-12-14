As temperatures begin to drop, some may see slushy snow overnight

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soaking showers will quickly return and even change into a rain and snow mix as temperatures begin to drop.
As the afternoon saw a brief break from heavy rain, the showers will quickly return. The evening and early overnight hours will feature soaking showers one again.
Temperatures will begin to drop as we get closer to midnight leading to wet snow mixing in with the rain especially further north. Patchy fog may also develop tonight and with the heavy rain, visibility will likely be reduced. The rain and snow mix is expected near the Stateline with wet snow possible into southern Wisconsin.
There may be some accumulations into Green, Rock and Walworth counties and minor accumulations into northern Illinois are not out of the question. Areas to the west of I-39 may see an inch of slushy snow accumulate on cooler surfaces.
A lot of this activity will move our very early tomorrow morning but may leave behind wet and slick conditions on the roads for the morning commute.
Thursday morning will provide another brief break before snow showers move in into the afternoon and evening. This activity will follow us into Friday morning.
Some may see a dusting with minor accumulations expected. Flurries may hang around Friday night into Saturday as bitter cold weather begins to settle in.