As rain showers arrive tonight, some may see an icy morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last full week of February is expected to be more active as temperatures will drop below average.
First half:
The start of the week brings dry but mostly cloudy skies as temperatures will rise into the middle 40's by this afternoon. The coolest temperatures will be seen this morning as we drop into the upper 30's tonight and will continue to fall into throughout the day on Tuesday.
As a majority of the day says dry, the afternoon brings a slight chance for a drizzle before showers reach us into the evening and overnight hours. These showers may bring pockets of heavy rainfall as well as a chance to hear a rumble of thunder.
With temperatures dropping out of the 40's, portions of the area will see the rain transition into freezing rain into tonight and the morning hours. This may impact the morning commute for some.
Stephenson county, as well as all southern Wisconsin counties, will see a Winter Weather Advisory go into effect at midnight and is set to expire 2 p.m. on Tuesday. For areas furthest northwest, there is higher confidence for freezing rain impacting the morning commute. Areas further southeast may see some freezing rain or freezing drizzle after the morning commute.
These showers will exit the area by Tuesday evening as we get a quick break from any active weather before Thursday's chances for snow.
Second half:
As this system stick around through Tuesday, the middle of our week will be dry but much colder.
Temperatures today will reach the middle 40's with the upper 30's expected tomorrow. By Wednesday, we'll only climb into the lower 20's as below average temperatures will reach for a handful of days.
As the colder air settles in, Thursday will bring a chance for snow. Snow showers will reach us into the early afternoon on Thursday and linger until early Friday morning. In terms of accumulations, details are still murky as the end event is still a few days out.
The end of the week will be quiet but cold as sunshine will return into the weekend. Temperatures will stay within the 20's through the weekend before we get back into the upper 30's in the extended forecast.