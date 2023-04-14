As Friday stays warm, the weekend brings us big changes

Summer-like temperatures round out the week before the weekend brings us a chance for strong storms, cooler temperatures, and even a chance for a rain and snow mix.
Friday morning kicks off with quiet conditions, some are walking out the door to cooler temperatures as a few locations have fallen into the middle 40's.
Sunshine will still join us for our Friday, but you may notice a few more clouds overhead. Cloud cover will start to build in as we kick off the weekend as conditions will still remain dry.
Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the lower 80's once again with a light breeze of winds gusting near 20 MPH at times. Overnight hours will drop into the middle 50's as we stay warm even into Saturday.
The lower 80's are still expected into Saturday as cloud cover takes over. Most of the day is expected to stay dry, the afternoon brings a low chance to see an isolated shower or storm.
A cold front will sweep through into the evening and overnight hours bringing us showers and thunderstorms. There is a low potential for a few storms to become severe with our area under a 1 out of 5 for the severe risk.
If any storm become severe into Saturday night, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. This activity is expected to reach us after 8:30 p.m. into the late evening.
Showers will build back in into the early morning on Sunday. Off and on showers are expected throughout most of the day. Showers will move in again into the evening and overnight but as temperatures drop a rain and snow mix is possible.
A few rain and snow showers may follow us into the morning on Monday, some may see some wet snow falling. Temperatures are expected to reach back into the 50's for Monday afternoon with the 60's back by Tuesday.