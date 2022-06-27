'Art for Peace' event benefits Brovary, Rockford's sister city in Ukraine

ROCKFORD -- On June 29, the Rockford Area Arts Council will auction original and collectible art by local makers at the University Club of Rockford.
The event, titled "Art for Peace," is set for 4 to 7 p.m.
Admission at the door is $25.
All proceeds will go to the Brovary Relief fund to help residents in and around Rockford's Sister City in Ukraine.
The event will feature music, food, cash bar, silent auction, live auction event and recitation of an original poem by Rockford's Poet Laureate.
Some artists featured include Kari McDonald, Pablo Korona, and former Rockford artist John Berry.
Berry's piece, "Popular Success" is as historically significant now as when it was created in the time of the Vietnam conflict.