Areas of high flooding risk in the Stateline to be surveyed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Flooding has been a big problem in the Stateline for some time and survey crews will be trying to fix it.
The Illinois State Water Survey will be conducting hydrologic and hydraulic modeling in the Stateline to identify areas where there is a high risk of flooding.
Surveyors will be collecting data, including channel and bridge surveys, in and around Rockford, Belvidere, Cherry Valley, Davis Junction and Kirkland.
Some of the waterways that will be inspected include the South Branch of the Kishwaukee River and numerous tributaries and creeks, such as Bull Creek, Killbuck Creek, Madigan Creek and Manning Creek.
The primary focus of the survey will be in creating better plans for flood mitigation.
Residents should expect the periodic presence of survey crews in the planned areas through the summer.
The project will be done in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' Office of Water Resources and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.