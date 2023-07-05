Area volleyball teams meet for summer league competition

LOVES PARK — Volleyball summer league kicked off for area teams on Wednesday Night.
14 area teams from the Big Northern and NIC-10 Conferences met for week one out at VC United.
Pool A consists of: Durand, Rockford-Christian, Hononegah, Rochelle, Rockford-Lutheran, Byron and Harlem.
Pool B has: Boylan, Winnebago, Dakota, Sycamore, Woodstock North, Stillman Valley and North Boone.
"It's really good for our program just to be able to play different teams than we normally would," Winnebago's Riley Starkey said.
"We get to mix up our strategies, try different things, see what works, and playing good, or playing good teams that we don't normally play in season."
The teams will play two games, once a week, before crowning a champion on Wednesday, July 26th.
After week one, there is a tie for first between Durand leads pool A going 2-0 in week one and over in pool B, another tie between three teams (Boylan, Winnebago and Dakota) as they also went 2-0 in their first two games.