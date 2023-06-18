Area teams take home Summer Showcase Titles

ROCKFORD — High School basketball teams from across Illinois were in Rockford over the weekend as the city and RPS hosted the 2023 Chicagoland Summer Showcase.
The event is part of the NFHS June scholastic live period for boys varsity basketball teams, which allows college coaches of all levels to attend and watch teams compete live.
This is the fourth time RPS has been chosen as a host for one of these events in the last five years.
The entire competition was held at the UW-Health Sports Factory in Rockford.
Teams played multiple games throughout the tournament that started on Friday. Highlights from Saturday's games can be found below.
After a long weekend of competition, three area teams were left standing in their respective brackets championship games.
Hononegah was able to take down a tough Carmel-Catholic team while Rockford-Christian led by Christian Cummings and Gianni Racanelli.
Rockford-Lutheran had a tough start against Bluff going down 18-0 before Vontez Dent scored the first points for the Crusaders.
Rockford-Jefferson defeated Rockford-East in the consolation bracket championship 53-50.