Area schools closing due to heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Due to soaring temperatures, 13 WREX is learning about multiple school closures in the area.
Freeport Middle School and Freeport High School students have been issued an Emergency Learning Day.
Due to not not having air conditioning in these buildings, students are at home with e-learning for the day.
It is possible they could be e-learning tomorrow as well, but this information is not confirmed.
Hononegah High School has dismissed students due to a power outage.
13 WREX is continuing to reach out to school district officials for more information.