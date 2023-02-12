Area high school teams compete for state final and conference title spots

ROCKFORD — The high school winter sport season is coming to a close but we saw more postseason action Saturday in the pool and on the mat.
We'll start at Jefferson high school for the nic-10 boys swimming title and it was a big day for Hononegah.
Hononegah's Cade Miles got it done in the 100 butterfly getting it started he would bring home first.
Harlem's Jeremy Mueller pulled away from his competitors in the 100 yard freestyle.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Hononegah's Miles was the first leg for the Indians.
A slip up before east's Camden Taylor took the pool caused a slight hick-up...as Vito Skominis brings home the Indians win.
In the 100 breaststroke, it was Taylor with a commanding win with a time of 56 point nine five seconds.
It was all Indians though as Hononegah wins conference.
Over on the wrestling mat in Oregon Saturday wrestlers were competing in the 1A State Sectional.
Polo's Josiah Perez took home second place in the 106 weight class.
Amboy's Landon Blanton also took home second in 113.
Dakota's TJ Silva took home first place in the 126 weight class as did Phoenix Blakely in 132.
Noah Wenzel also took home first for Dakota in 220.
Stillman Valley's Aiden Livingston knocked off Brody Rudkin from Richmond Burton.
It was also a big day for Lena-Winslow as Griffin Luke took first in 182 and Garrett Luke is headed to state in 152.