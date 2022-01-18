Arctic air hits the Stateline for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weather may not jump back above freezing over the next few weeks as a much colder weather pattern takes over. Look for the first bite of harsh cold to hit this week.
Subzero starting midweek:
Tuesday provided another day in the 40s this month, but we may end up at least 20 degrees colder than that over the rest of this week. The Arctic air moves in Wednesday morning, so the morning hours will be the warmest point of the day. After starting out in the upper teens, we drop to the low teens (or colder) by the evening hours.
Breezy northwest winds kick on throughout the day, gusting to 30 mph. The blustery winds create some bitter conditions Wednesday. Wind chill values fall to around zero around lunchtime, then fall below zero and stay there until Friday. We'll be around -5° by Wednesday evening, closer to -20° Wednesday night, then around 0° Thursday afternoon.
Thursday, despite a lot of sunshine, may only warm up to the upper single digits. Friday stays sunny and warms a little more to the upper teens. We may feel subzero wind chills again at times Friday.
Get the extra winter clothing out and try limit your time spent outdoors as much as possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The cold relaxes a little this weekend but may not provide any relief for a while.
Colder long term:
Saturday briefly jumps into the middle 20s thanks to a passing weather system. This storm system may also provide a chance for light snow, so keep that in mind as you plan ahead for the weekend.
Sunday drops back to the teens, then we alternate between the teens and 20s throughout next week. The long-term pattern shows cold weather favored through the end of the month and into early next month. As a result, we may not jump back above freezing until February at the earliest!