Arbery's shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery is withdrawing his guilty plea on a federal hate crime charge.

Travis McMichael announced his decision Friday in U.S. District Court, electing to stand trial for a second time in Arbery's 2020 killing.

The reversal came days after a judge rejected terms of a plea deal between defense attorneys and prosecutors that was met with stiff objections by Arbery's parents.

His father, Greg McMichael, also backed down from a planned guilty plea. Arbery was killed with a shotgun in February 2020 after a chase through a Georgia neighborhood.

Jury selection will begin Monday in the hate crimes case against the McMichaels and a neighbor. 

Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

