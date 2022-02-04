Arbery's shooter withdraws guilty plea on hate crime charge

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - The man convicted of murder for shooting Ahmaud Arbery is withdrawing his guilty plea on a federal hate crime charge.
Travis McMichael announced his decision Friday in U.S. District Court, electing to stand trial for a second time in Arbery's 2020 killing.
The reversal came days after a judge rejected terms of a plea deal between defense attorneys and prosecutors that was met with stiff objections by Arbery's parents.
His father, Greg McMichael, also backed down from a planned guilty plea. Arbery was killed with a shotgun in February 2020 after a chase through a Georgia neighborhood.
Jury selection will begin Monday in the hate crimes case against the McMichaels and a neighbor.