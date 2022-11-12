Aquin volleyball cruises to state title

NORMAL (WREX) — Aquin capped off its season of dominance with one more straight sets win to take home the 1-A state championship, the first in program history. Aquin knocked off Springfield Lutheran, 25-20 and 25-15, to claim the title.
Lucy Arndt put away 14 kills, while Ainsley Stovall had 13 kills to help lead the Lady Bulldogs. Megan dished out 26 assists to set up Aquin for those points. One year after beating Springfield Lutheran in the 3rd place game, Aquin finished off the season with a win, but in a much bigger way. This Aquin team was on a mission all season, losing just one game all year. That came against Genoa-Kingston, as Aquin split a pair of matches with the Lady Cogs, who played for a 2-A state championship.
What do you do when you win the state title?? Dance it out!!! pic.twitter.com/2rETw4vkyO— Ethan Wiles (@Ethan_Wiles10) November 12, 2022
Aquin finishes the season with a 41-1 record, a testament to the hard work this group put in after finishing 3rd place last year. The Lady Bulldogs wanted this state championship, and they came together to bring it home.