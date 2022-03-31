April to kick off on a cold, wet note

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the saying says, "April showers bring May flowers,". This April, however, will be starting off with more snow showers and colder temperatures.
Clearing out:
Snow showers will linger throughout the Stateline through the evening hours. Some of the stronger showers could briefly reduce visibility and cause additional light accumulation on grassy surfaces. No accumulation is expected on roads, but it would still be a good idea to take it slow if you're heading out tonight.
The showers will taper out overnight and the cloud cover will thin just a bit, leading to partly cloudy skies throughout the day Friday. High temperatures will be warmer than the last few days, rising into the middle and upper 40s.
Next system:
Saturday will feature another low pressure system making it's way to the Stateline, bringing us our next chance of precipitation. The area can expect a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon, but the exact precipitation type any one spot will see is still uncertain as of now, even as temperatures at the surface warm into the 40s in the afternoon.
Snow is most favored to the north and more rain is expected to the south. Where the heaviest snow falls, accumulation is probable on grassy surfaces and possible on bridges and overpasses.
Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority as we continue tracking this system. If you haven't already, download the 13 Weather Authority app for the latest forecasts and access to real-time weather information.
Off-and-on precipitation:
Sunday looks to have a much sunnier and warmer conclusion to the weekend than how it was introduced. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with temperatures rising into the middle 50s for most in the Stateline.
Another brief precipitation chance exists overnight Sunday into Monday morning, with some uncertainty on if rain could mix with some wet snow. No major impacts are expected from this system.
Lingering cold rain showers will continue as we head back to work or school Monday morning. Temperatures will rise from the upper 30s in the morning into the lower 50s after the rain heads out in the afternoon.
We'll wake up to temperatures near 40 and dry conditions Tuesday morning, but precipitation chances return in the afternoon and will stick around for some time. Temperatures once again peak in the lower 50s.
With increased cloud cover, temperatures will only drop into the middle 40s Wednesday morning and rise into the middle 50s in the afternoon. The precipitation, rain possibly mixing with some snow, will be persistent throughout the day.