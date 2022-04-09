April 9 marks seven years since 2015 Rochelle-Fairdale Tornado

FAIRDALE (WREX) — April 9, 2015, a day many people in the Stateline have not forgotten, a day that an EF-4 tornado carved a path from northern Lee County through Ogle and DeKalb Counties into Boone County.
The tornado traveled more than 30 miles, producing winds up to 200 MPH in some spots in Ogle and DeKalb Counties, killing two and injuring 22 others.
The tornado touched down at 6:39 p.m. just north of Franklin Grove and intensified as it moved into northwestern parts of Rochelle in Ogle County, causing damage and sometimes completely destroying homes.
The tornado moved on to the intersection of Illinois Route 64 and Illinois Route 251, where it damaged more homes as well as the Grubsteakers restaurant where more than a dozen people were taking shelter.
Everyone in the restaurant was pulled safely out of the collapsed building and Grubsteakers has since reopened at that same location.
The damage continued across Interstate 39 into northwestern DeKalb County. The tornado intensified as it came upon the small town of Fairdale, damaging almost every building in the community. Some of the homes were completely destroyed.
In Fairdale, the tornado took the lives of Geraldine Schultz and Jacklyn Klosa, two neighbors and friends.
The tornado soon weakened as it continued into southern Boone County, damaging houses and farms before dissipating along Cherry Valley Rd.
The Rochelle-Fairdale EF-4 Tornado, according to the National Weather Service, was the strongest tornado in northern Illinois since the EF-5 tornado that killed 29 people in Will County and damaged a large part of the city of Plainfield on August 28, 1990.
That tornado was only one of seven that touched down in the area that day. An EF-0 tornado carved a small path through rural southeastern Winnebago and southwestern Boone County between 6:37 and 6:40 p.m.
Four of the tornadoes that day were spawned by the same supercellular storm that produced the violent EF-4, called "satellite" tornadoes. An EF-0 tornado touched down in a field in rural Ogle County at 7:05, an EF-1 carved a four mile path in rural area between Kirkland and Belvidere, another EF-0 touched down south of Belvidere, causing damage to the Summerfield Zoo, and an EF-1 traveled across southeastern Boone County, crossing Interstate 90 before lifting just southwest of Garden Prairie at 7:31 p.m.
The final tornado of the night was an EF-1 that touched down southeast of Harvard in McHenry County, uprooting several trees.
April 9, 2015 serves as a reminder that severe weather season is here and attention to weather forecasts is critical. Be sure to have a severe weather safety plan and know where to go and what to do when severe weather alerts are issued. We have seen numerous tornadoes in the Stateline since then, but violent tornado outbreaks can and will happen in the Midwest in the spring, so it is always best to be prepared before disaster strikes again.