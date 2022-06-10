Appointments required at 13 Illinois Driver Services facilities including Rockford

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Secretary of State's office reminds the public that appointments are required at 13 larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL IDs, standard driver's licenses and ID cards.
Rockford Central at 3720 East State Street is one of the 13 facilities that requires an appointment.
Vehicle services like renewing a license plate sticker or applying for a vehicle title do not require an appointment.
The extension for expired driver's licenses and ID cards ends on July 31.
The extension time period does not apply to Commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.
Illinois Driver Services facilities requiring appointments include:
- Belleville, 400 West Main Street
- Bethalto, 20 Terminal Drive, Suite 103, East Alton
- Bloomington, 1510 West Market Street
- Bradley, 111 Village Square Shopping Plaza
- Champaign, 2012 Round Barn Road
- DeKalb, 1360 Oakwood Street
- Marion, 1905 Rendleman Street
- Moline-Silvis, 2001 Fifth Street, Suite 10
- Morris, 425 East Route 6
- Peoria, 3311 North Sterling Avenue
- Quincy, 2512 Locust Street
- Rockford Central, 3720 East State Street
- Springfield-Dirksen, 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway
Customers should visit the Illinois Secretary of State's website to schedule an appointment. Appointment slots will be available each morning.