Applications open for Rockford Road Runners scholarship

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Road Runners (RRR) Group is now accepting applications for its Founders Scholarship, a fund for area high school student participants in a running program either through school of their community.
With 500 individual members of the Rockford Road Runners, the 51-year-old club organizes numerous races, educational activities and social events.
The $1,000 scholarship is available to a graduating senior who is committed to attending a college or accredited trade school and has been active in a running program.
Scholarship applicants must be residents of Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, or Stephenson Counties, have a 3.0 or higher grade point average, and have a history of community service or volunteer work.
Applications must be submitted along with an essay and two recommendation letters.
The deadline for applications is June 30.
For applications and more details on the scholarship, visit the Rockford Road Runners website.