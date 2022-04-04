Another week with multiple chances for rain

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With most of the area already dry this morning, this week brings daily chances for rain.
Dry Monday:
Early this morning, most of the showers have exited northern Illinois but you might still notice a light drizzle and/or mist as we'll completely dry off by late morning.
Cloudy skies will be noticed early as temperatures will start to climb through the 40's. Forecast highs are expected to break 50 degrees this afternoon as mostly cloudy skies take over.
These conditions will stick around through the overnight hours as we continue to stay dry, but temperatures will fall into the middle 30's for a cooler night.
Dry weather will follow us into Tuesday morning with another system approaching to bring rain into Tuesday night and even Wednesday morning.
Daily chances:
With a light drizzle still lingering this morning, this week brings daily chances for rain calling for an active week.
Dry weather will stick with us for Monday, even portions of Tuesday. Another chance for rain arrives into the evening and overnight hours tomorrow. Rain may be heavy at times as it may spill over into early Wednesday morning.
As this system will exit through the morning on Wednesday, we may even see some sunshine before another chance returns early into Thursday.
Thursday's system will arrive as rain, however as temperatures will begin to drop some of the rain will transitions into a rain and snow mix if not just snow.
Snow showers are possible into early Friday morning. Light accumulations are possible, but details will become more clearer as we get closer to the end of the week.
By the weekend, dry and sunny conditions return before temperatures significantly warm into the extended forecast.