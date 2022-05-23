 Skip to main content
Another week leads to higher gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Drivers continue to see raising prices at the pump as we head into the unofficial start to summer.

According to GasBuddy, the prices in Rockford are about 14 cents higher than they were last week averaging at around $4.89 per gallon. Overall, prices are up about 60 cents from last month.

The cheapest prices are currently sitting at $4.39, while the most expensive is $4.99! 

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, states that many Americans are planning to hit the road this Memorial Day which is some of the reason why prices are so high.

De Haan says that the prices look like they are slowing down however "prices will be at their highest Memorial Day level ever, I'm hopeful that we could avoid a dreaded national average of $5 per gallon this year."

 

