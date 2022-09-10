Another unsettled weekend is ahead, however not a complete washout!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One more day of sunshine and warmth as cooler and fall like conditions are ahead for part of the weekend.
Starting this morning we see temperatures in the mid to upper 50's with clear skies. While there is rain in the forecast, Saturday remains relatively dry. Sunny skies and southerly breezes keep us warm and in the low 80's for the day ahead.
Clouds will slowly build towards the late afternoon to evening hours as the cold front inches closer and closer to the area. Rain doesn't impact the far northwest corner until late Saturday evening before becoming more widespread by the overnight hours.
Sunday features heavy rainfall with some rumbles of thunder throughout the day. It is possible to see almost two inches of rainfall during the morning hours. It's going to feel like fall too, temperatures struggle to warm into the 70's. Most of the area sees temperatures remain in the mid to upper 60's.
Similar situation is in store for Monday, cloudy skies, gusty winds and scattered showers are in the forecast giving us an early taste to fall. Temperatures for Monday struggle to get into the low to mid 60's for the day.
After an active latter half of the weekend, we see another quiet period of weather ahead with temperatures in the mid to upper 70's with sunny skies warming back into the 80's by the end of next week.