Another system reaches the Stateline late tonight spilling over into Friday morning

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We kick off Thursday with dry conditions as we do have a slight chance for flurries before another chance for snow arrives tonight.
Rest of this week:
This morning starts out dry as we do have a slight chance for flurries with a majority of the day staying dry until this evening. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20's before we reach the lower 30's this afternoon. Temperatures will slightly dip again for your low into the upper 20's before we end up climbing through the 30's overnight.
Later today, a warm front will sweep through the area with a cold front coming in behind it as the weather turns active into tonight. The system will reach us after 8 p.m. with a chance for accumulating snow through midnight. As temperatures rise, these snow showers will transition into a light rain. Some rain may linger for the morning commute.
In terms of accumulations, we may see between half to an inch of slushy snow causing slick roads as showers transition into light rain overnight. Be cautious for any slick spots on the roadways. These showers will wrap up into the morning with a slight chance for the back end of the system to swing back into the afternoon before it completely exits into the evening.
Once this system exits, it will leave us with much colder temperatures. Forecast highs for Friday are set to reach the lower 40's as we'll drop into the teens overnight. The weekend will see the upper teens on Saturday and the middle 20's for Sunday with dry conditions.
Next week:
With temperatures dropping for the weekend, we will be on a steady climb back to above average temperatures. By next Wednesday, we may see highs well into the 40's with another system to arrive bringing us a chance for rain to then snow showers.
Next week will be warmer with more active weather likely, even the extended forecast features fairly 'mild' temperatures.