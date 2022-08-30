Another sunny stretch begins

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Quiet weather returns for a 3rd week in a row, as we get back to the sunshine and warmth that we've gotten used to for most of this month. We likely see these conditions keep going through early September.
Tonight is likely the coolest of the week, so consider opening up the windows and giving the A/C a break. Temperatures fall into the 50s, with the humidity staying very low. The nights get a little warmer and stuffy moving forward this week, so take advantage of the cool and crisp conditions while we have them.
Wednesday stays sunny and comfortable, while temperatures warm up a little more. Highs reach the low 80s in most spots. We trend into the middle 80s for Thursday and Friday, with somewhat muggy air returning.
After a long stretch with sunshine, slight chances for rain may creep in this holiday weekend. For now, however, the weather looks to stay warm and mainly dry. We trend back into the low 80s this weekend and next week.