Another summer preview brings the 80s back for a quick spell

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get to feel the summer warmth again this week, but this time without breaking records or feeling the summer humidity. The added heat may set us up for strong storms at the end of the week.
Heat comes back:
Wednesday struggled to get into the 60s, thanks to a lot of cloud cover and rain showers. The weather clears by the overnight hours, resulting in temperatures dropping fast. We'll end up in the low 50s with quiet conditions.
Thursday provides much warmer weather. We jump at least 20 degrees, throwing us into the low 80s for highs. Unlike last week, the humidity stays low, so the weather should feel very warm yet comfortable. Look for a sunny sky and breezy south winds to go along with the warmth.
Friday storms:
Temperatures stay around 80 degrees for the end of the work week. The extra warmth could set us up for strong storms later in the day.
The storm chances aren't high, for now. However, there are ingredients in play to set us up for strong to severe storms. Keep an eye on the weather in the late afternoon to evening on Friday as you make your weekend plans. Currently, we sit at a 2 out of 5 on the severe risk scale. This means scattered severe storms are possible.
Cooling again:
The weather cools off dramatically this weekend. Temperatures drop around 20 degrees, putting us in the upper 50s to low 60s for Saturday. Showers may linger throughout the day.
Sunday stays cool and in the low 60s, but at least there's a sunny day ahead. That should make it easier to get outdoors at the end of the weekend.
Next week, we stay in the 60s early in the week, with more chances for rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. We might see the middle 70s to low 80s late in the week.