 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow Late Saturday Night into Sunday Morning...

A period of accumulating snow is expected to develop late this
evening and continue through daybreak Sunday. Most areas are
expected to see at least an inch of snow accumulation. However,
there will likely be a narrow swath of 2 to 4 inches, with locally
higher amounts. Current trends suggest this swath of higher
snowfall amounts is most likely to occur between the Interstate 90
and Interstate 80 corridors. Untreated surfaces will become snow
covered and slippery as this snow arrives.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and sharply reduced
visibilities with the heaviest snow.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Another round of snow creates slippery roads tonight

  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Round #2 of 3 for snowfall arrives tonight, and likely packs the best punch. A couple inches of fluffy snow could lead to slippery roads overnight.

The next storm system moves through between late this evening through early Sunday morning. Since the track of the storm is right overhead, we get the brunt of the storm. That said, the storm itself isn't the strongest overall, so we don't get hit with a ton of snow. The snow is light and fluffy in nature, which means it piles up a little quicker than a wetter, heavier snow. It also will be easier to clean off the driveway and sidewalks since it's so fluffy.

tonight 2.png

The showers start up around 9 pm, and last as late as 4 am. 2-4" of snowfall is likely, with the higher totals closer to I-88. While the majority of the snow falls overnight, be careful during your evening plans if you will be out late. Watch out for slippery roads. 

Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect between 8 pm and 6 am for all of northern Illinois. This is to highlight the slick roads on the way. Drive with a lot of caution and take it slow if you do have to go out late.

WREX 2016.png

With the snow being done before sunrise Sunday, the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Roads may be a little slick in the morning where the plows haven't been, so take it easy going to church or brunch. Another round of snow is possible late Sunday into Monday morning but may only bring an inch or two for snowfall.

Stay tuned to the 13 Weather Authority for updates throughout the day.

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, and his work at WREX earned him a Best TV Weathercaster award from the Illinois Broadcasters Association, a regional Murrow award and 2 regional Emmy awards.

Recommended for you