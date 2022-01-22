Another round of snow creates slippery roads tonight

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Round #2 of 3 for snowfall arrives tonight, and likely packs the best punch. A couple inches of fluffy snow could lead to slippery roads overnight.
The next storm system moves through between late this evening through early Sunday morning. Since the track of the storm is right overhead, we get the brunt of the storm. That said, the storm itself isn't the strongest overall, so we don't get hit with a ton of snow. The snow is light and fluffy in nature, which means it piles up a little quicker than a wetter, heavier snow. It also will be easier to clean off the driveway and sidewalks since it's so fluffy.
The showers start up around 9 pm, and last as late as 4 am. 2-4" of snowfall is likely, with the higher totals closer to I-88. While the majority of the snow falls overnight, be careful during your evening plans if you will be out late. Watch out for slippery roads.
Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect between 8 pm and 6 am for all of northern Illinois. This is to highlight the slick roads on the way. Drive with a lot of caution and take it slow if you do have to go out late.
With the snow being done before sunrise Sunday, the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Roads may be a little slick in the morning where the plows haven't been, so take it easy going to church or brunch. Another round of snow is possible late Sunday into Monday morning but may only bring an inch or two for snowfall.
