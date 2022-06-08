Another pause is ahead in the rainy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After another fairly soggy day, the weather dries up again for a day or so. We might see showers one more time before the week is over.
Dry for Thursday:
The weather quickly clears out after soggy weather at times Wednesday. We may see a few quick stray showers into the evening, but otherwise the weather turns sunny and dry for the remainder of the day. Look for lows in the low 50s under a mainly clear sky tonight.
The weather flips back to sunshine and warmth for Thursday. Under the mostly sunny sky, temperatures rebound to near average with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds may get a little breezy and gust to 20 mph.
Showers on Friday?:
Our rain chances for Friday may be lowering. Plan on a slightly cooler and cloudier day. Scattered to isolated showers may still be possible during the morning to early afternoon. Friday doesn't look to have widespread showers, which may help with weekend plans. You may have to dodge a few quick showers but at least Friday may not be a washout.
The forecast may trend drier in the coming days, so stay tuned to see if the rain chances dry up completely.
Heating up:
This weekend looks mostly quiet and near average before the summer heat hits next week.
Both Saturday and Sunday rise to the upper 70s, with partly cloudy weather. There is a slight chance for showers and storms Saturday evening to night. We should stay dry on Sunday.
Next week the weather stays mainly dry and hot. Temperatures hit the 80s Monday, then may get into the 90s for Tuesday. We stay in the upper 80s with higher humidity throughout next week.