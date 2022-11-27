Another mild start to the week ahead. Dropping below average by mid week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a dreary cold day we rebound for one day before another chance for rain/snow/ mix moves in for mid-week.
The low-pressure system that gave us rain this morning has shifted well to our east and right on the heels of it is a high-pressure system for Monday. Clouds continue into tonight into early tomorrow morning. Temperatures drop into the mid 20s for the night ahead.
Conditions improve for the start of the week as mild and breezy weather returns. Monday stays mostly sunny with a few clouds throughout the day. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s for the day. Expect a breezy southerly wind gusting to 25 mph throughout the day.
Our next system approaches Tuesday bringing more mild and gusty conditions. Tuesday remains dry for the day and temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be gusting close to 40 mph at times.
As the system shifts to our east, a cold front moves through bringing the chance for showers and rumbles of thunder overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning could see a transition to snow, accumulations remain to a dusting as the ground temperatures are still quite warm.
Temperatures tumble from the 50s into the 30s for Wednesday and gusty westerly winds make for wind chill factors in the teens by Wednesday afternoon and evening.
A high-pressure system settles behind Tuesday's/Wednesday's system, allowing for a chilly start to Thursday as temperatures struggle to warm out of the 30s for the day. Mild temperatures return by the weekend.